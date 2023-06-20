Collaboration between nations, use of automation crucial in fight against cybercrime, says expert

The ever-increasing threat of cybercrime poses significant challenges to governments and organizations worldwide. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it becomes imperative for nations to collaborate, leverage advanced technologies, and raise awareness to effectively combat cyber threats.

According to Sean Duca, VP & Regional CSO of APAC and Japan at Palo Alto Networks, collaboration between nations is crucial in the fight against the growing menace of cybercrime. The interconnected nature of the digital world means that cyber threats transcend borders, making it essential for governments, organisations and cybersecurity professionals to work together. By sharing intelligence, expertise, and best practices, nations can build a robust global defense against cybercriminals.

“We are seeing greater collaboration between different nations and if you think about what we are trying to focus on, it is really around cybercrime which is a borderless crime. At the end of the day, we do need to focus on greater collaboration between different countries, whether it be from a policy or regulatory stand point or even just simply learnings or understanding of what the threat looks like, if organisations or industries are being targeted in one part of the world, how do we learn from that and apply some of those learnings here in India and to other parts of the world as well,” Duca said.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated and dynamic, governments worldwide must embrace emerging technologies to bolster their cybersecurity efforts. Sean Duca emphasised the need for governments to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. These technologies can augment human capabilities, analyze vast amounts of data, detect anomalies, and respond swiftly to potential cyber attacks. Integrating AI and automation into security frameworks enables proactive threat mitigation and reduces response time, strengthening overall resilience.

Duca added that while technological advancements are essential, raising awareness among individuals and organizations is equally crucial in preventing cyber attacks. Governments must prioritise initiatives aimed at educating citizens about the risks and best practices in the digital realm, he said.

Watch video for entire conversation.