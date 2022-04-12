CoinSwitch Kuber temporarily discontinues INR deposits amid lack of regulatory clarity

Compelled by regulatory uncertainties, Indian unicorn and crypto exchange, CoinSwitch Kuber, discontinued INR deposits through all routes. As of this morning (April 12th, 2022), the CoinSwitch app took down its United Payments Interface (UPI) and its net banking services.

This was right after the global crypto exchange Coinbase also shut down INR deposits through UPI when the NPCI publicly stated that it wasn’t aware of any exchanges using the payment service. This was on April 10, 2022.

CoinSwitch Kuber was founded as a crypto exchange aggregator in 2017 and commenced pan India operations in 2020. It received a Series C funding of $260 million in 2021 from globally acclaimed VC firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures. The investment propelled its valuation through the roof to $1.9 billion.

Despite the recent developments, CoinSwitch Kuber enabled UPI payments on its platform on April 11th, 2022, as reported by the Hindu BusinessLine. Users were briefly allowed to leverage NCPI’s BHIM app before the short-lived joy was taken away. According to the same post, YES Bank and Paysharp showed up as UPI payment partners on the CoinSwitch Kuber platform. At 3 pm, another change was observed wherein they switched their banking partner to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Kaypay.

A user who spoke to The Hindu BusinessLine revealed that the UPI route was open even in March 2022, and payments would go through at the time. However, the source also added that the payment partners were never constant and kept changing.

"In the current scenario, the integration of UPI apps on CoinSwitch Kuber is being done through payment gateways (like Paysharp). In this type of integration, UPI apps do not acquire individual merchants, instead, they partner with payment gateways, who have their own network of merchants," the source said.

A 2021 notification by the RBI reminded all banks that the Supreme Court of India had overruled the RBI’s decision of 2018 to prohibit all banks from dealing in virtual currencies. This meant that providing payment services to KYC and AML-compliant customers and exchanges was rightfully allowed.

The Supreme Court cited banking as a citizen’s fundamental right and ruled that the NPCI or banks could not restrict them from using UPI services. Given this background, the NCPI’s notification on crypto exchanges and UPIs seems a bit confusing.

"While we appreciate and respect the notification from NPCI, it is also important to emphasise that a letter like this can lead to confusion amongst the users/investors as to what is legal or illegal when it comes to payment for Virtual Digital Assets (VDA),” said Om Malviya, President, Tezos India to The Financial Express in response to the NPCI statement that did not acknowledge the use of UPI by any crypto exchange.

"NPCI must come up with further clarifications with what exactly they intend to convey and what future they seek for the cryptocurrency space in India. And when doing so, they must take into consideration the immense economic potential that crypto holds for our Web3-powered future,” he continued.

Nonetheless, this is not the first time the stoppage of payment services has harrowed the crypto exchange. In April 2021, CoinSwitch Kuber had to disable all INR deposits due to a failure on their banking partner’s end. In another incident reported by The Economic Times, FinTech firm MobiKwik also suspended its UPI services on crypto exchanges in India.