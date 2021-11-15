CoinGecko announces 3-day virtual NFT conference; Google searches for NFTs spike

Cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko is set to kick off a three-day virtual conference called 'GeckoCon - NFTs Gone Wild' from November 17 on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The announcement has led o a rise in global search interest in NFTs on Google to new highs, a report by Zycrypto said.

The NFT marketplace has substantially expanded this year with many artists and influencers flocking towards the new medium to share their art. Through the conference, CoinGecko aims to further the cause of NFT creators and help widen its adoption through a blend of informative and interactive events and activities.

NFTs are unique digital assets that one can buy or sell like any other physical asset but non-fungible or without any tangible form. The tokens can be considered as certificates of ownership for virtual or physical assets.

Bobby Ong, the co-founder of CoinGecko, emphasised the impact of NFTs across the globe and said, “NFTs are taking the world by a storm.” He believes NFTs will be a bridge for non-crypto natives to start their journey in the crypto space.

What is ‘NFTs- Gone wild’ conference all about?

The virtual conference that begins on November 17 and ends on November 19 will include presentations, workshops, and fireside chats emphasising and detailing the vital aspects of the NFT world.

More than 150 artists and influencers in the NFT world are expected to participate in the live segments with notable speakers such as Mike Shinoda, Akon, Aleksander Larsan, Mav, and Sebastian Borget addressing questions from attendees and detailing all there is to know about NFTs.

Attendees can participate in activities related to art, music, gaming, collectables, and sports, and in events like champions e-sports tournaments, virtual after-parties, Tezos art gallery, scavenger hunts, etc.

CoinGecko will also host a ‘How to mint NFT’ workshop in 12 different languages to cater to a wider worldwide audience.

NFTs have been on people's interest list for a long time now with creators looking for newer avenues to exhibit their work at insane prices at times. The news of the conference seems to have piqued their interest further. Worldwide searches on Google for NFTs peaked at 100 on November 14 with China exhibiting maximum search interest followed by Singapore and Hong Kong, according to the Zycrypto report.

One prominent industry that has seen a significant rise in NFT sales is the gaming industry. In September, The NFT sales were at $882.57 for a week due to the gaming market.