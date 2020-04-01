Cognizant donates $10 million to support communities worldwide impacted by COVID-19

IT major Cognizant has committed $10 million to support communities across the world that have been hit by COVID-19. In a statement, the company said it will be making an initial commitment of $10 million via Cognizant Philanthropies.

Cognizant and its US and India-based foundations will provide critical resources to strengthen public health systems, education and workforce institutions, and the economic outlook of communities worldwide.

The funds committed by Cognizant will support global response efforts, including healthcare and humanitarian relief through the World Health Organization’s "COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund" and GlobalGiving's "Coronavirus Relief Fund"; Critical healthcare infrastructure, including resources for hospitals and frontline healthcare workers, and investments in equipment and diagnostic tools; and education and workforce efforts, including research to advance online learning models in light of school closures, and funding to support education, training, and reskilling programs for vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19.

"Cognizant and its foundations have a long history of contributing to the health and well-being of communities across the globe. We are pleased to do our part to contribute to the worldwide effort to offer relief to those impacted by COVID-19,” said Brian Humphries, chief executive officer, Cognizant.

"I have never been more proud of our associates and their valiant efforts to support our clients and communities in these unprecedented times," Humphries added.

As part of the $10 million commitment, the Cognizant US Foundation will match all Cognizant associate contributions to GlobalGiving’s “Coronavirus Relief Fund” throughout April.

Last week, Cognizant announced an additional payment of 25 percent of the base pay for April for employees up to associate level in India and the Philippines. This applies to more than two-thirds of the India workforce. The company will review the approach on a monthly basis.