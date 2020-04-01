  • SENSEX
Cognizant donates $10 million to support communities worldwide impacted by COVID-19

Updated : April 01, 2020 04:58 PM IST

The funds committed by Cognizant will support global response efforts, including healthcare and humanitarian relief.
As part of the $10 million commitment, the Cognizant US Foundation will match all Cognizant associate contributions to GlobalGiving’s “Coronavirus Relief Fund” throughout April.
Last week, Cognizant announced an additional payment of 25 percent of the base pay for April for employees up to associate level.
