Cognizant commits $1 billion investment to fuel generative AI innovation

The company's dedication to innovation is evidenced by its Bluebolt innovation movement, which has generated over 3,000 gen AI concepts and a remarkable total of 35,000+ ideas.

In a bid to capitalise on generative AI's vast possibilities, Cognizant is set to invest a staggering $1 billion over the next three years to fortify its generative AI capabilities, said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, in an internal note to the employees that was shared with the media.

"Given generative AI’s potential to create a new wave of opportunities for us, we expect to invest about $1 billion over the next three years in strengthening our generative AI capabilities," stated Ravi Kumar S in the note.

The company has additionally committed to training 25,000 of its associates in generative AI and will be launching AI studios in Bengaluru, London, and San Francisco.

The note outlines a strategic approach to generative AI adoption, emphasising collaboration with industry partners to develop tailored solutions for specific sectors and cross-industry applications. The company's focus extends to enhancing productivity across various domains, including transforming code processes, elevating customer and employee experiences, driving product innovations, optimising software and coding, and advancing knowledge management.

The company is embedding generative AI at the core of its operational framework. From aiding in coding tasks to managing contract risks and streamlining information retrieval, Cognizant said it is committed to providing AI-powered solutions responsibly, securely, and at scale.

The company's Bluebolt innovation movement has generated over 3,000 generative AI concepts and 35,000+ ideas.

Kumar also added that Cognizant has introduced the Cognizant Neuro AI platform. "It's designed to speed the adoption of generative AI and harness its value in a flexible, secure, scalable, and responsible way. With Neuro AI, we’re helping clients advance from identifying company-specific use cases to operationalising AI," he said.