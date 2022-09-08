By CNBCTV18.com

Getting financial assistance of any kind can be a big moment, especially when it is receiving a sanctioned loan. Whether it is a home loan or a car loan or even a personal loan, it can be a big occasion.

For a business, receiving a loan is a crucial step in the journey to becoming bigger and more successful. For ASIMOV Robotics Pvt Ltd, getting a loan from Federal Bank was a momentous occasion as well.

While such an occasion would normally see a senior representative from the company accept the sanctioned loan documents, the advanced robotics manufacturer decided to put its own spin to the meeting.

The company sent its advanced robot SAYABOT for the healthcare industry to receive the documents on its behalf. SAYABOT received the loan documents from senior bank officials in the Cochin branch of Federal Bank, Kerala.

The officials present include Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO of the Bank, Kuriakose Conil, Senior Vice President and Zonal Head, Ernakulam Zone, and MVS Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer among others.

The humanoid robot can be seen thanking the bank officials for the sanctioned loan and even coming forward to receive the documents on behalf of ASIMOV, which is named after the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov.

With Federal Bank’s investment into the company, the bank is making further in-roads towards Digital India and Make in India initiatives.