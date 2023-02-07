PhonePe CEO says Bengaluru is the startup capital of India

Bengaluru is "startup central" it is not a perfect place and definitely not easy to commute within, but has perfect weather which is a positive point for the startup ecosystem, says PhonePe founder and CEO Samir Nigam while speaking to CNN-News18 at the News18 Town Hall event in Bengaluru.

PhonePe founder and CEO Samir Nigam on Wednesday called Bengaluru the startup capital of the country — a city where "real startups are getting created at scale and it is the perfect place for startup ecosystem". Nigam was speaking to CNN-News18 at the News18 Town Hall event in Bengaluru.

He said, "We are very very proud of (PhonePe's) journey. We launched in 2016, shortly after UPI had launched... We have seen UPI go from an idea to becoming one of the prolific digital payment networks in the world. Everyone is globally talking about the Indian digital story. When we started, people were debating whether India would have a digital story. It has been a ride and it happened here in Bengaluru."

Nigam said that Bangalore is "startup central" — it is not a perfect place and definitely not easy to commute, but has perfect weather which is a positive point for a startup ecosystem. "It is a young ecosystem — in startups, you need a lot of young talent, which sort of typically involves economic migrants. Bengaluru lucked out. The airport in one direction and the electronic city in the other, so you have residential availability for young talent."

He said people find the cost of living so much more affordable in Bengaluru — renting for buying, it is cheaper. "Bengaluru's housing scene is sorted. On a normal day, the city has more supply then demand on housing, which is fantastic, and the third that the city finally has a full (startup) ecosystem," he added.

Responding to a question on how Indian startups flip to foreign countries, but PhonePe decided to shift its domicile from Singapore to India, for which the company investors recently had to suffer a Rs 8,000 crore hit in taxes, Nigam said, "Hope is that, this is the home market, and this is where our customers, employees are. Over the next 5, 10, 20 years, India is right market to be domiciled in. We want to go public here. We believe the market will reward us."

He said PhonePe has 450 million users in India. "There is no point in listing in the US. The entire population is 350 million and they won't even know the home market. If you cannot make it in the home market, I don't think we are playing the game," Nigam added.

He further said that the infrastructure of Bengaluru is getting developed at breakneck speed, but also highlighted challenges, such as waterlogging, in the city.

Nigam also talked about the challenges of fintech sector, as there are multiple regulators and stressed the need for a dedicated regulatory body to ensure proper risk management.

"There is a reason that citizens have been complaining about Chinese apps, money laundering apps. I think the method adopted for solving needs work. There are 2-3 structural challenges, one is global — regulators worldwide are struggling with how fast technology is evolving and its implications on our personal lives. There are multiple regulators in fintech industry, which defies logic to not allow distribution of services," he said.

He said that due to technology the magnitude of impact is way higher, which is forcing governments everywhere to try and adopt new laws at a breakneck speed. "When they do that or introduce new regulators or circulars, the entire industry gets upset."

But he said that a good thing is that "we have seen government agencies as well regulators actually being very open to continuous dialogue with the sector."

