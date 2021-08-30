Clubhouse's spatial audio feature to give users 'surround sound' experience

Social-audio based chatroom app Clubhouse has rolled a ‘spatial audio’ feature that will give users a more vibrant and human experience. It will bring 3D sound effects which will make the chatrooms sound more like a real-world chat platform. The company announced on Twitter that it will be available to most iOS users from August 29 and to Android users in the coming few weeks.

Hear ye, hear ye 🔊 spAAaAaAatial audio on Clubhouse! It's like surround sound, but w/ your own headphones. A more vibrant, human experience! Plus makes it much easier to tell who's talking.thanks to @juberti for this one 👏 rolling out now on iOS, Android coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Zit6F9ijRK— Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) August 29, 2021

At present, it will work with all wired and wireless headphones. The spatial audio feature is an audio transmission technology that induces an effect of source-based sound in an electric headphone, creating a virtual-like environment for the user. This new update will take care of the flat sound issue on the platform. Some users had complained that the speaker’s voice or audio comes out too flat, like it’s coming from a single central location.

LOTS of news this week!🔊 spatial audio out now on iOS💗 @MEGAMEEZY passes the icon torch to @LeahLamarr📝 Launched Creator Commons w/ tips from the very best https://t.co/rtlnRAXxaf✨ oh, and this incredible community is averaging 700k rooms per day (from 300k in May) — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) August 29, 2021

Once this feature is implemented on the app, users will experience a real-life chat room-like experience where they will get to hear audio from multiple directions.

To integrate this feature, the company will use an API from High Fidelity, a Philip Rosedale company, and will blend it according to the need of the application.

In a conversation with TechCrunch, Clubhouse’s Justin Uberti said the implementation of this feature will be subtle yet noticeable. The feature will gently steer the conversation to put speakers in front of the listeners on a virtual stage and the users will have a sense of the source of different sounds. This will give a feel of the different locations.

Quoting an example, Uberti said when someone tells you a joke it often comes out to be really flat. But in Clubhouse, a user will feel as if the laughter is coming from all around and it will give them a comedy club kind of experience.

The application, which started as an invite-only platform, was recently thrown open to all users. It said more than 7,00,000 rooms are now created each day from the previous 3,00,000 in May. It is now giving tough competition to other social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.