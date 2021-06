Clubhouse, an invite-only drop-in audio chat network, will soon end its invite system and allow everyone to use the app, the company announced it on Twitter. The audio-based social media app has taken the world by storm and seen over 2 million users and it will be made available for everyone starting this summer.

✨ Town Hall Highlights 5/30 ✨ 💚 Getting closer to feature parity for our 2m+ Android users every day 🌐 Heading for general release sometime this summer! That means the next few updates will be about discovery, notifications, and less visible but very crucial improvements — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 30, 2021

The Clubhouse app was recently launched on Android globally and saw over a million work downloads in a few days. The app recently counted over 2.6 million users with a million of them from India alone on Android.

Clubhouse Android version was launched in India on May 21 and here too it has since seen a huge uptick in numbers.

The social media platform gained the limelight for the first time in February when celebrities like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and others made an appearance on the app.

Currently, the app requires an invitation to join the social media platform. As the invitation-only system will come to an end, the company expects to see a surge of new users. In order to support the new users, Clubhouse will update the platform regarding discovery, notifications and more.

Despite its limited access, Clubhouse's success has encouraged other social media and tech platforms to open their own audio-only social media spaces in order to replicate its success.