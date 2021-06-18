Clubhouse looks to build team in India; crosses 5 million+ downloads, 2 million active users

Social audio platform Clubhouse has seen over 5 million installs of the app in India, has over 2 million active users, and has plans of building a team out of India, the co-founders of the app told CNBC-TV18.

The invite-only platform was initially available only on Apple's app store, but with the launch on Android phones in May, the company has seen a sharp rise in installs, globally as well as in India, according to data from app analytics firm SensorTower.

Clubhouse has generated 25.5 million downloads to date globally. "India now ranks as the no 1 country following the app's launch on Google Play, accumulating 5.7 million installs to date," Sensor Tower's mobile insights strategist Craig Chapple told CNBC-TV18.

Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, Clubhouse founders told CNBC-TV18 the app now has over 2 million-plus active users in India, and the country was one of the faster-growing markets for the young company, which was recently valued at $4 billion.

"Growth in India over the last few weeks has been very exciting. We have over 2 million active users now in the country," Seth said.

Asked if the company will build a team in India, Davison said, "In the long-term, we will absolutely. We recently brought in Aarthi Ramamurthy (a former Facebook executive) who heads International for Clubhouse, and she is looking at India as one of our highest priority markets."

As a social media platform, Clubhouse will need to comply with the new IT Rules for intermediaries in India, which requires more accountability, faster grievance redressal, and better moderation of content.

For platforms with over 5 million users, the rules require the companies to have a chief compliance officer, a chief grievance redressal officer, and a nodal contact person residing in India. Given Clubhouse's growth, the company could likely reach the number soon.

"Our goal is to work with local laws. Our mission is to build the product for the whole world and hiring is part of that," Seth said.

Asked if the company has started the process of hiring in India, especially in the roles needed under the IT Rules, Seth said, "We are in the early stages of doing that."

As per Sensor Tower data, Clubhouse saw 1.7 million installs in India in May, and in the first half of June, it has also already seen 4.1 million installs. So the numbers have more than doubled in India in the first half of June, compared to May.

Additionally, as per the data for June (up to June 14), the installs in India were at 80 percent of the global installs in the same period. So India seems to become the bright spot right now for Clubhouse.

Earlier this week, the company also launched the Clubhouse Creator First program in India aimed to help creators with resources, sponsorship, promotion, etc. India is the first country outside of the United States where the program has been launched, and Seth said the company is also working to launch the payments feature in the country soon to help creators.