Technology Clubhouse: Know about this invite-only audio chat app used by Elon Musk Updated : February 09, 2021 12:19 PM IST In May 2020, Clubhouse had just 1,500 users and was worth $100 million. However, a few days ago, Elon Musk hosted an audio-chat on the app with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. This event burst the app into the mainstream and people started talking about it.