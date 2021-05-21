Clubhouse Android app launched worldwide, gets cold response from Indian users

The Android version of Clubhouse, the invitation-only social media app for voice chats, is now available for download across the globe including India. Despite its hype, a one-star rating has been given by several users in the reviews section as many are facing sign-up issues.

Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe! ❤️👋 — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021

Several users complained of not getting verification code, getting incorrect mobile number prompts when re-entering their phone numbers, and getting “not supported” messages.

Despite these challenges, over 1 lakh downloads have been recorded in the past few hours post-launch. The public beta version of the Clubhouse is what is currently available while the stable version for the Android app is yet to be announced.

Despite challenges, Clubhouse, the invite-only social audio app, has garnered immense popularity especially after billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to name a few made an appearance on the app which was launched in March 2020.

Clubhouse is an audio-based social app that competes with Twitter Spaces, Discord’s Stage Channel, Instagram’s Live Rooms, and Telegram’s voice chats 2.0. Facebook and LinkedIn are also expected to join and give tough competition shortly.

The Clubhouse Android app is available for download through the Google Play store and is compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or later versions and according to the founders, Clubhouse intends to bring in "millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support and adding more accessibility features" to the app over time.