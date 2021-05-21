Clubhouse Android app launched worldwide, gets cold response from Indian users
Updated : May 21, 2021 23:22:13 IST
Clubhouse Android app is available for download through Google Play store and is compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or later versions.
Over 1 lakh downloads recorded after the launch of Android version.
Clubhouse has garnered immense popularity especially after billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to name a few made an appearance on the app.
