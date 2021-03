CLSA sees a 15 percent margin feasible for Tech Mahindra; retains 'buy' call

Updated : March 26, 2021 10:53 AM IST

Brokerage firm CLSA is bullish on Tech Mahindra as it sees a 15 percent margin feasible for the IT major.

CLSA adds that the potential for capital return and upside from 5G makes the risk-reward attractive