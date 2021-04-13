CLSA gives 'outperform' rating for TCS with price target of Rs 3,560 Updated : April 13, 2021 07:18 PM IST The brokerage firm further added that the company’s growth continues to be broad-based. CLSA states that the company’s order books were strong and the management reiterated expectations for double-digit revenue growth in FY2022. Published : April 13, 2021 07:18 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply