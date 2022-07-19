CloudConnect Communications bags DoT licences to offer virtual networks in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

CloudConnect Communications Pvt. Ltd., a business-to-business, Department of Telecommunication (DoT)-licensed Virtual Network Operator (VNO) offering a fully operated and managed cloud-based mobile-first platform, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a licence to operate in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

A press release issued by the company states that it will be offering a business call management platform with Unified Cloud-based Communication Solutions, APIs for phone-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration APIs, and calls and administration access to the platform in the domestic as well as international market.

Additionally, the company’s DoT licence provides the "ethical first movers" advantage to all its customers through:

Remote and Distributed Office set up

Live Call monitoring with listen, whisper and barge-in

Web-based Integrated receptionist console

Queue and Campaign Management system

Abandoned Call Management system

Advanced dashboards and Call detail report

Admin and Agent Portal

Commenting on the new DoT licences, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of CloudConnect Communications, Vidhu Nautiyal, said, “We are looking to strengthen ourselves in western India and aim to make our extensive cloud-based solutions more accessible and adaptable in these regions. Furthermore, strengthening ties with the telecommunications companies/industry possess a promising future and open opportunities for new ventures.”