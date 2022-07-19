    Home

    CloudConnect Communications bags DoT licences to offer virtual networks in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    CloudConnect Communications Pvt. Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it secured a DoT licence to offer virtual networks in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

    CloudConnect Communications Pvt. Ltd., a business-to-business, Department of Telecommunication (DoT)-licensed Virtual Network Operator (VNO) offering a fully operated and managed cloud-based mobile-first platform, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a licence to operate in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
    A press release issued by the company states that it will be offering a business call management platform with Unified Cloud-based Communication Solutions, APIs for phone-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration APIs, and calls and administration access to the platform in the domestic as well as international market.
    Additionally, the company’s DoT licence provides the "ethical first movers" advantage to all its customers through:
      • Remote and Distributed Office set up
      • Live Call monitoring with listen, whisper and barge-in
      • Web-based Integrated receptionist console
      • Queue and Campaign Management system
      • Abandoned Call Management system
      • Advanced dashboards and Call detail report
      • Admin and Agent Portal
        • Commenting on the new DoT licences, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of CloudConnect Communications, Vidhu Nautiyal, said, “We are looking to strengthen ourselves in western India and aim to make our extensive cloud-based solutions more accessible and adaptable in these regions. Furthermore, strengthening ties with the telecommunications companies/industry possess a promising future and open opportunities for new ventures.”
        As a part of its expansion plans in the national market, the company aims to increase its customer base while offering the best services. Increasing the market footprint is also a step ahead to creating new business opportunities, ventures and collaborations, the release said.
