Cloud Technology: Exploring the exciting supercloud application and challenges

Supercloud technology is gaining popularity due to the challenges posed by multi-cloud architectures, which make it difficult for organisations to apply consistent security policies across all their applications and migrate apps among different clouds and data centres.

Cloud computing has revolutionised the tech industry by offering scalable and flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes. However, the emerging trend of supercloud is set to take cloud technology to the next level, offering more advanced features than the traditional cloud computing structures of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS).

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vidhu Nautiyal, Chief Revenue Officer, CloudConnect, shared insights into the supercloud and other cloud technology applications.

"Supercloud offers flexibility; users can relocate their virtual machines across several data centres worldwide, irrespective of the owner and without reconfiguring and re-synchronising their applications. It also provides interfaces to allocate, migrate, and terminate resources such as virtual machines and storage and presents a homogeneous network to tie these resources together," said Nautiyal.

Cloud computing has also made data and process mobility accessible to employees, making it possible for them to do compute-intensive jobs from any location, enabling work-life balance and telecommuting. Furthermore, cloud computing has made advanced predictive analytics accessible to the general public, making it possible to access processing power at a fair price from someone on the other side.

However, the rise of cloud computing also presents new challenges, with security being the top concern. While cloud service providers have specialised professionals working to maintain the security of their systems, businesses must not ignore security after switching to the cloud.

"Making good on its promise to realise the 'Cloud Vision for India 2022' is a priority for the Indian government and private businesses. With all of these initiatives, India is now emerging as the top location for creating and maintaining SaaS applications," said Nautiyal.

As cloud computing gains more momentum and matures, businesses must address new challenges such as restricting access to services for employees, ensuring data encryption, and maintaining data security when travelling between applications and cloud services.

"Cloud service providers have already acknowledged the need to support sustainable solutions, with major players like Google and AWS promising to run entirely carbon-free by 2030. As a result, the sector will experience a more robust transition toward greener solutions driven by business demand as other providers will follow suit," added Nautiyal.

Cloud technology has come a long way, and with the emerging trend of supercloud, the possibilities are endless. However, businesses must ensure they address the new challenges posed by the rise of cloud computing to enjoy the full benefits of this revolutionary technology.

