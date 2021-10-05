The cloud is considered the innovation booster that is the backbone of modern IT infrastructure which helps to create resilience, agility, improved capabilities and a competitive edge that is ready to take on the challenges of tomorrow.

As part of the AI & Cloud Virtual Summit presented by CNBCTV18.com in association with Dell Technologies, a panel discussion was held on Cloud services - Catalysing Change and inciting Business Innovation. Moderated by Reema Tendulkar, the speakers included renowned voices from the government and industry like Rama Devi Lanka, Director-Emerging Technologies, Telangana, Anjani Kumar Strides CIO, Mohit Arora, VMware, and Aditya Kinra, VP-SME Operations, Tata - Tele Business Services. The panel explored the indispensability of the cloud in today’s IT infrastructure and the manner in which public and private enterprises have leveraged the capabilities of the cloud to generate far-reaching outcomes.

COVID 19- the accelerator for Cloud

The pandemic accelerated the pace at which enterprises were moving towards the cloud as they were forced to adapt to the new normal. Leveraging the power of the cloud has become a major part of the digital transformation journey for any enterprise. As Anjani Kumar, CIO, Strides, puts it,” Cloud is the biggest constructive disruptor.” The pharma industry should know best as they have experienced the benefits in the last 12-18 months. With the help of new-age technology, the pharma industry succeeded in bringing the COVID-19 vaccines to market within a year, an activity that would normally take 8-10 years.

The key drivers for cloud adoption by governments are India’s young demography, accelerated healthcare and education needs and size and scale of the requirement.

As Rama Devi says, “Cloud is the key fulcrum that helps the government to access its digital transformation journey.”

Aditya Kinra sums up the power of the cloud when he says, “The cloud is the tenth planet that presents endless possibilities by bringing together 7 billion consumers and businesses to figure out how to derive the best value.” Building an offline platform is prohibitively expensive. Today, the cloud has democratized the use of technology by providing access to enterprises of all sizes.

The cloud services journey is spread over three horizons - migration, leveraging the capabilities and finding a new business avenue. The efficiency of the cloud depends on how well the tools and technology are used and applying them to the right use cases.

Identification of the best-fit cloud solutions

The concept of private and public clouds and the options available to enterprises was discussed by the panel. Mohit Arora opined that enterprises made the selection based on the sensitivity of data preferring a hybrid cloud model. In developed countries, enterprises have a minimum of three clouds with a single pane of glass management. The only thing that enterprises need to be wary of in a multi-cloud model is data security that needs to be upgraded regularly to ensure that there are no breaches at any level.

Cost- efficiency of cloud

The panellists also shared that one of the reasons for the migration to the cloud is the cost savings that this technology offers. The pay-as-you-go model eliminates the traditional infrastructure costs and the user has the flexibility to test the model and scale up as per need. The elimination of physical data centres ensures that the cost of projects is slashed considerably. This was corroborated by the examples given by Rama Devi as well regarding the significant savings made on government projects by moving to the cloud.

It was clear from the panel discussion that both public and private enterprises are extremely enthused by the speed, scalability, agility, elasticity and reliability of cloud services. They clearly see the cloud as an agent of change that triggers business innovation and produces better outcomes for all the stakeholders.

