Click selfies using this pocket-sized drone that can take off and land on your palm

Snap formerly Snapchat has come up with a new social media-oriented hardware after five years since it launched its AR glasses called the Snapchat Spectacles. Snap’s latest product is a tiny drone that follows you around and takes your pictures. It is one of the most unique products as it is small and light enough to fit in your pocket and it takes off from the user’s palm and lands back on it.
Pixy costs about $230 and is available online in the US and France as per a Verge report. The drone was shown at the company’s Snap Summit where the company made a series of announcements focused on AR shopping, etc.
How does Pixy Work?
The Pixy drone has a bottom-facing camera that allows it to take off and land on the palm of its owner’s hand. As it takes off the front-facing camera needs to be lined up roughly at eye level and then it automatically tracks the owner as they move around. To end the flight, the owner needs to simply outstretch his/her palm and hand to the Pixy, and it will return to land on the palm safely.
The Pixy drone doesn’t have a lengthy setup and it does not even come with a separate controller. There is a tiny dial-like control on the top of the device that can be used to pick one of the five preset flight paths for the drone to move.
These preset flight paths are Hover wherein the drone takes off from a user’s hands and hovers in front of them as their personal photographer; Orbit wherein it orbits around a user in a circle; Reveal wherein it flies back to reveal user in the broader perspective; Follow wherein it will follow a user as they explore the world; and Favourite wherein it will complete a 10-second Hover in photo-only mode.
All you need to know about Pixy
The Pixy is available online for $230 (Rs 17,603 approx.) in the US and France.