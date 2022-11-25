CleverTap launches initiative to offer full-stack retention to budding startups

CleverTap said it aspires to be a growth partner for more than 100000 new businesses by the end of 2025. Through this initiative, early-stage startups can opt for a flexible plan with no minimum scale requirement and can make use of the platform with as low as 5000 monthly active users.

CleverTap, an integrated retention cloud, on Friday, announced the launch of CleverTap for Startups (C4S). Through this initiative, CleverTap said that it will offer a full-stack retention platform to all budding digital-native brands, in order to help them personalise and optimise all customer touchpoints, improving user engagement and conversion.

“To date, thousands of large digital-native brands have benefited from CleverTap’s platform which has solved their needs at scale, speed, and security. The aim now is to make solutions even more affordable for pre-launch, early-stage startups, or companies with limited monthly active users,” the company said in a statement on November 25.

CleverTap added that it has currently partnered with more than 50 venture capital firms, incubators, and business accelerators, including Sequoia Surge, Techstars, Y-combinator, AWS Activate, Accel and others. Through this initiative, CleverTap said it aspires to be a growth partner for more than 100,000 new businesses by the end of 2025.

“Through this initiative, early-stage startups can opt for a flexible plan with no minimum scale requirement and can make use of the platform with as low as 5000 monthly active users. The platform is designed to realise the requirement of SMBs/startups. Additionally, customers will have the option to customise the platform with add-ons and will have the ability to only pay for the services they use,” CleverTap added.