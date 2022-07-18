Cleartrip reports cyberattack but tells customers their ‘sensitive’ data is safe

    Home

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    In an e-mail to its customers telling them about the security breach, flight booking platform Cleartrip stated that apart from a person's profile, ‘no sensitive information pertaining to your Cleartrip account has been compromised as a result of this anomaly of our systems.’ 

    Flight booking platform Cleartrip on July 18 said its internal systems were breached by unnamed perpetrators.

    In an e-mail sent to customers, Cleartrip said, “This is to inform you that there has been a security anomaly that entailed illegal and unauthorised access to a part of Cleartrip’s internal systems."

    In the e-mail, Cleartrip informed that apart from a person's profile, "no sensitive information pertaining to your Cleartrip account has been compromised as a result of this anomaly of our systems."

    "As per our protocols, we have immediately intimated the relevant cyber authorities and are taking appropriate legal action and recourse to ensure necessary steps are being taken as per the law," the company said.

    Reacting to the data breach, a Cleartrip spokesperson said, "We have identified a security anomaly in a few of our internal systems. Our information security team is currently investigating the matter along with a leading external forensics partner and is taking the necessary action. Appropriate legal action and recourse are being evaluated and steps are being taken as per the law."

    In April this year, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had asked all government and private agencies, including internet service providers, social media platforms and data centres, to mandatorily report cyber security breach incidents to it within six hours of noticing them.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
