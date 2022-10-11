Cisco says it will set up a dedicated data centre in India to boost Webex sales

Cisco said that this development follows the shift towards hybrid work models. According to the Cisco Hybrid Work Study 2022, almost three in four Indian employees favour a hybrid working environment in the future.

Cisco announced on Tuesday that it has invested in a dedicated India Webex infrastructure and necessary regulatory licenses to accelerate Webex adoption across the country. The company said that the India Webex infrastructure includes a dedicated data centre and is backed by Cisco Secure products and solutions to ensure data privacy and security.

The data centre will reportedly offer a host of services to customers and allow Cisco to sustain continued growth, facilitate a rich user experience, and deliver security and management across the Webex Suite. In addition, local dedicated Webex infrastructure is also said to lower operating costs, increase technical efficiencies, and enable Cisco to provide India-specific pricing for customers. Furthermore, Cisco added that the data centre will allow it to partner with more start-ups, customers, partners, and service providers in India and bring new innovations to market faster.

Cisco said that this development follows the shift towards hybrid work models. According to the Cisco Hybrid Work Study 2022, almost three in four Indian employees favour a hybrid working environment in the future. "Cisco has seen a subsequent rise in preference for hybrid work across sectors, with Webex in India consistently recording the second-highest usage after the US since March 2020," read a release from the company.

Speaking on the project, Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC said, "This is a significant milestone in our endeavour to power hybrid work at scale and speed. As more companies go hybrid, the demand for secure and adaptable hybrid work solutions will increase. With this investment, we are looking to capture a growing market that is expected to reach over $250 million in India by 2025. With dedicated India Webex infrastructure, we can now offer enhanced performance at a much lower cost to our customers, and empower their move to a successful hybrid working future."

Sandeep Mehra, Managing Director, Collaboration, APJC, added, "Webex by Cisco already has a widespread global data centre footprint in the industry, which complies with a range of certifications and country-specific regulations. With this announcement, Cisco has invested in a 360-degree approach to privacy, security, and compliance, marking a significant step towards helping Indian businesses unlock the potential of their hybrid workforces."

