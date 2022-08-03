Cisco lays out a roadmap that it says will help government digitise India

As the country comes to terms with concepts like work from home and online education because of the COVID-19 pandemic, digitisation of sectors is not just a mere option but extremely crucial.

The Digital India mission that envisions “transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy” lays the path toward that future. In collaboration with the government, multinational electronics conglomerate Cisco says it is making the brightest talent and the right tools available.

In a conversation with CNBCTV18, President of Cisco India and SAARC, Daisy Chittilapilly, explains how digital transformation is changing the world, starting with Cisco’s ‘Golden Mile’ project, which began even before Digital India was rolled out.

“Started in 2015-16, the project is a proof point saying how technology makes cities more liveable and more sustainable. It is what got us more aligned with the Smart Cities Mission,” she said.

The ‘Cisco Smart City’ programme was announced as a blueprint for the future of smart and connected cities in India to showcase how the Internet of Everything (IoE) is transforming the way cities, companies, and citizens create and deliver innovation, energy, healthcare, education and transportation.

Cisco has partnered with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to support the city's futuristic Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), “designed to enhance citizen safety, optimise public infrastructure, and manage traffic”.

In New Delhi, the company has set up an Urban Observatory with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The observatory leverages data analytics to optimise city operations, improve governance and enhance the economic performance of cities across the country.

On Cisco’s efforts during the pandemic, Chittilapilly says, “We set up an Integrated Command & Control Center (COVID war room) in New Delhi in partnership with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) — the first-of-its-kind COVID war room In India that leverages Cisco's data analytics platform, and communications and collaboration tools to monitor, measure, and analyse COVID-19-related data that can assist the ministry in making necessary assessments and taking preventive or corrective containment actions.”

The digital dashboarding efforts were replicated in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, and 20 other cities in India (for managing lockdown protocols, density monitoring, agency coordination, etc.).

For Digital India to happen, it is not just the urban but also the rural sectors that need to be connected and that is where the challenge lies, she said. “Agriculture is where a huge percentage of our GDP comes from and yet the number of people in the occupation is extremely low. IoT-driven solutions can solve various problems that the sector faces,” she says.

In alignment with the Country Digitisation Acceleration (CDA) program, Cisco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) in July 2019 to help transform agriculture in India and bring the benefits of technology to farmers in simple yet effective ways.

“The custom-created ADI Platform provides access to a data repository containing end-to-end farming data and farmer profiles. Presently, 260 acres of paddy and shrimp farms are under intervention,” she adds.

Chitillapilly also sheds light on Agrichallenge — Cisco India’s community outreach programme. “We had given a grant to anyone who is doing work with the focus on solving (agriculture-related) problems just to find out whether there are really good ideas in the ecosystem and to give the people working on the ideas a boost,” she adds.

In addition to this, Cisco is collaborating with various service providers in the country alongside the government for the BharatNet project. The service providers, Chittilapilly, says, “are building out mobility which truly has been a fundamental thing to fix in India”. This, along with similar projects like national broadband and network modernisation, is helping to create a national internet backbone for India, in sync with the Digital India Mission.

The tech giant is working at state levels also, helping achieve several large and small states build their own BharatNet networks and to bring the benefits of the internet to all citizens. BharatNet is already making significant strides in connecting more people, especially in small villages and towns.​