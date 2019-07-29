Cisco joins Google to launch free public Wi-Fi in India
Updated : July 29, 2019 02:26 PM IST
The first pilot under the partnership has been rolled out at 35 locations in Bengaluru, Cisco said here on Monday, adding that it will work with Google's "Station Platform" to provide communities around the country access to high-speed public Wi-Fi.
India has only 52,000 Wi-Fi hotspots today, necessitating a proactive strategy to make high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots ubiquitous across the country.
