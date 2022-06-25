Chris Evans bids goodbye to his 7-year-old iPhone 6s

Captain America might not age, but his phone definitely does.

Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a post on Instagram on Friday that took the internet by storm.

The caption of the post said that he was finally moving on from his iPhone 6s, after seven long years. In phone years, that has akin to at least a century, given the rapid advancement smartphone technology has made in the past years.

The phone was clearly his ride-or-die until it, well, died. While Evans said that he was going to miss the home button, he will definitely not miss the grainy photos or the sudden cuts in the battery from 100 percent to nothing in no time. The comments on the post were filled with shock, joy and sorrow for the fallen soldier, and rightly so.

iPhone 6s might be too old for 2022, but it is widely regarded as one of the best phones Apple ever made (the design is arguable though) — the lightweight hardware, the Touch ID and of course, the 3.5mm headphone jack. On top of that, it would also have been running on iOS 15, not for a second making Evans feel like he was missing out on anything at all.