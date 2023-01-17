Chips & colas? These smart vending machines dish out fresh samosas and more

The Daalchini vending machines are currently present in over 20 cities across 11 states with brands like The Times of India, Paytm, Niti Aayog, Gaana, Fortis, Dell, MAX Hospitals, EY and more on the list of its clients. Daalchini has even more up its dispenser for the near future.

When you are swamped with work at your office and do not have the time to go to the canteen, what do you do? Do you tell yourself that you would finish the task at hand and go (which usually never happens)? Or do you wait for someone to get you something while they are there (which also has its own setbacks)? Most likely, you just sit there till it is time to go back home and convince yourself that you can eat once you are back, which is not exactly the healthiest way to live.

Prerna Kalra, CEO and Co-Founder of Daalchini Technologies, bridged a gap in the market that most would not have even noticed was there. Daalchini offers smart vending machines to several corporate offices and even factories that hand out not just your run-of-the-mill packaged snacks but also freshly-made ones and even more.

What makes Daalchini different?

Daalchini’s job does not get over once the vending machines are installed. As a matter of fact, that is where it begins — from making sure the machines are regularly stocked to ensuring they are stocked with quality products to the maintenance of the machines.

The machines have touch screens instead of traditional buttons. Users also have about 45 different payment options like credit/debit cards, online wallets, UPI and more. On top of that, the machines also have QR codes, which users can scan, pick the products of their choice and pay on the phone without having to touch the machine.

When asked how often the machines are refilled, Kalra said the number can go up to as often as four times a day in a factory or a manufacturing plant which operates 24 hours on different shifts. In a corporate office, the frequency is generally once or twice.

The machines even come with temperature sensors which help them dispense even items like samosas, rajma chawal or whatever it is that a franchise partner would like to sell through it. The machines keep track of top or least-selling products to personalise the experience. They also track the shelf life of products and deactivate them if they go past it. And all of this is managed through Daalchini’s proprietary cloud.

Also Read: Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief after tumultuous year

What next for Daalchini?

Kalra says that dispensing food — both packaged and freshly made — is only one of the use cases that Daalchini is currently taking advantage of. The Daalchini vending machines are currently present in over 20 cities across 11 states with names like The Times of India, Paytm, Niti Aayog, Gaana, Fortis, Dell, MAX Hospitals, EY and more on the list of its clients.

Other use cases that Daalchini is looking into are healthcare products, personal care products, stationery, office supplies, souvenirs, among others.