Technology Chinese smartphonemaker Xiaomi to bring ISRO technology NavIC to phones in 2020 Updated : February 25, 2020 04:25 PM IST Navigation with NavIC is the regional geo-positioning system designed in the country by ISRO to provide accurate positioning in India and 1500 km around the Indian mainland. The capability has been currently enabled by Qualcomm Technologies Inc on several of their Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms. ISRO technology will be made available across multiple Xiaomi smartphones in India, Xiaomi said in a statement.