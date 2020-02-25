  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Chinese smartphonemaker Xiaomi to bring ISRO technology NavIC to phones in 2020

Updated : February 25, 2020 04:25 PM IST

Navigation with NavIC is the regional geo-positioning system designed in the country by ISRO to provide accurate positioning in India and 1500 km around the Indian mainland.
The capability has been currently enabled by Qualcomm Technologies Inc on several of their Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms.
ISRO technology will be made available across multiple Xiaomi smartphones in India, Xiaomi said in a statement.
Chinese smartphonemaker Xiaomi to bring ISRO technology NavIC to phones in 2020

You May Also Like

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Coronavirus impact to be more visible in Q1 of next year, says Indian Hotels’ Puneet Chhatwal

Coronavirus impact to be more visible in Q1 of next year, says Indian Hotels’ Puneet Chhatwal

Namaste Trump day 1: Here’s how the US president's visit has panned out so far

Namaste Trump day 1: Here’s how the US president's visit has panned out so far

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement