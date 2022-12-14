Chinese hackers suspected to be behind AIIMS cyber attack

According to the Health Ministry source, the hackers targeted five physical servers of the hospital, but the data from these five servers have been retrieved now.

The cyber attack on the AIIMS, Delhi servers is suspected to have originated from locations in China and Hong Kong, official sources said on Wednesday.

Further details have been sought which can be obtained from companies in China and Hong Kong. The Delhi Police has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which will in turn obtain the information through Interpol, they said.

"As of now, the server attack is suspected to have originated from a location in China and a location in Hong Kong," an official source said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi faced the cyber attack on November 23 which paralysed its servers. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

The internet services were blocked as per the recommendations of the investigating agencies.

Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Delhi cybercrime special cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, CBI and National Investigation Agency, etc. are investigating the ransomware incident.

With the servers down, the hospital's outpatient and inpatient digital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation and the appointment system, were affected.

Meanwhile, the hospital has also started functioning on online mode partially in some departments. The OPD appointment has been started through the online mode to some extent, a hospital source said on Wednesday.

The source said that some online and offline new and follow-up registrations have started being made at the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) OPD.

However, the online coordination between the ward admission and the discharge process has not been started yet. Therefore, the discharge is being done in manual mode. The Smart Lab has also not been connected online yet in the hospital.

Police had denied any random demand from the hospital. Delhi Police in a statement had said that no such demand has been brought to the notice of the AIIMS administration.

