Chinese firm Xpeng tests its electric flying taxi in Dubai

Xpeng, the Chinese technology and electric vehicle manufacturer tested its flying taxi model Dubai. Being perhaps a historic moment in the evolution of travel and public transport, the company undertook the first successful flight of its X2 flying car.

FLYING CAR LIFTS OFF IN DUBAI!Unveiled at GITEX GLOBAL, the XPENG AEROHT is the largest flying car company in Asia. Not available for sale just yet, their vehicle is reportedly up and running for test flights. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nhMgLvOYQz — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) October 11, 2022

“This flying car is a luxury item and a lot of high net-worth individuals are looking for technology and such luxurious product. Dubai is the place where we have customers,” said Omar Abdulaziz AlKhan, executive director for international offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The two-seater vehicle can reach speeds up to 130 kmph and is outfitted with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities. The X2 is also equipped with autonomous flight capabilities along with intelligent flight control systems. The vehicle is fully electric and emits zero carbon. It can carry up to 500 kg on take-off with eight propellers on board.

While only a few have been tested with passengers on board, it will still be some time before these flying taxis are put into any kind of service. The test conducted by Xpeng on Monday was an unmanned flight, though the company claims that it has tested manned flights before.

Safety issues for such vehicles also remain an issue. Battery safety, air traffic, infrastructure and cost are some of the concerns before bigger fleets of such vehicles can be instituted. Despite that, Dubai is looking at introducing a fleet of such vehicles sometime in the next few years.

“Dubai has become a magnet and testbed for companies from around the world that bring cutting-edge technologies to the market that support the emirate’s innovation strategy. The decision to debut the X2 flying car in Dubai is a testament to Dubai's position as a global innovation leader and hub for future technology,” said Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.