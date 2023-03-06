Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering wrote to PM Modi asking for an immediate ban on Chinese close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in India, citing security concerns near the LAC in Ladakh and even in people’s homes.

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering on Monday, March 6, sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a ban on the installation of Chinese close circuit television (CCTV) cameras throughout India, citing a growing threat to the nation's security as a justification, according to news agency ANI.

Ering reportedly expressed concern that these cameras could be used as the "eyes and ears for Beijing" and demanded that the ban be implemented immediately. The Congressman also supported a campaign to warn the public against putting Chinese CCTV cameras in their homes.

He noted in his letter that, as per ANI, Chinese hackers frequently target Indian institutions, including a failed attempt to compromise the seven important energy load dispatch centres (ELDCs) close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

"Chinese hackers have regularly attacked Indian institutions, including a thwarted attempt to jeopardise the seven major electricity load dispatch centres (ELDCs) near the LAC to Ladakh. In connection with this, a US-based cyber security firm has revealed that Internet Protocol (IP) cameras, often used in Close Circuit Television (CCTV) networks, and Internet-operated Digital Video Recording (DVR) devices were compromised in the operation by the Chinese hackers. An estimate by the centre showed that there were over 2 million CCTVs installed across India, with over 90 percent of them made by companies that are partially owned by the Chinese government," the letter read.

The MLA also mentioned that more than half of these Chinese CCTVs were installed in government offices in India. "The Minister of state for communications and IT, Sanjay Dhotre, in Lok Sabha has even called the problem of such CCTVs as ‘vulnerabilities’ that can transfer sensitive data to servers located abroad. Experts have also repeatedly pointed out that these CCTVs have weak technical architecture that can easily be compromised and used for offensive purposes. These CCTVs can effectively become eyes and ears for anti-India forces. Chinese CCTV systems made by Hikvision and Prams Hikvision have even found their way to India's Southern Naval Command, located in Kochi," the letter read.

The Congress lawmaker also mentioned in his letter that he had earlier raised his concerns regarding another Chinese company Huawei, stating how the company was founded by a former engineer in the Chinese army named Ren Zhengfci in 1987 and that "under uniquely opaque Chinese law and governance in practice, Huawei very likely will not be in a position to refuse the Chinese agencies against any demands for cooperation to collect information on India."

He ended by requesting an immediate ban on the installation of Chinese CCTV systems in Indian government offices, followed by a launch of a public awareness campaign educating people against using Chinese CCTV cameras in their homes.

"The government can also consider the launch of a Swadeshi cloud-based server solution to safe-keep the CCTV data wherever it is required. Given India's prowess in the IT sector, we are well capable of dealing with this danger to our national security," the letter added.

(With ANI Inputs)