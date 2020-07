A month after it banned 59 Chinese apps, the government has banned 47 more apps -- largely clones of the apps banned previously -- on privacy and national-security considerations, multiple media reports said.

Some reports added that the government has drawn up a list of over 250 apps that it may consider banning, including popular gaming app PUBG.

An official word from the government on either the list of apps that have been or may be banned is awaited.

Last month, the government banned 59 Chinese apps including popular video-sharing app TikTok, file-sharing app SHAREit, UC Browser and messaging platform WeChat.

The information technology ministry said that the decision was taken "in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."