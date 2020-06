The government on Monday decided to ban 59 Chinese apps in view of the information available that “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.”

These apps are mostly utility apps for smartphone users. From clicking selfies to scanning documents to sharing large files, these apps were used for a range of activities and were found in most of the smartphones today.

Read more: Govt bans TikTok, UC Browser among 59 apps for being 'prejudicial to security, the sovereignty of country'

Here are the alternatives for some of these apps:

TikTok, Helo, Likee, Kwai, Bigo Live

TikTok is among the most popular apps used for creating short videos and sharing them in the community of followers.

Alternatives: ShareChat, Triller, Dubsmash, Roposo

CamScanner

This app is used for scanning the documents and creating digital copies of physical documents.

Alternatives: Microsoft Office Lens, PhotoScan, Adobe Scan

These are browsers used for surfing the internet.

Alternatives: Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari (for iPhone users), Internet Explorer

This app offers news articles in a short format for quick reference.

Alternatives: Inshorts, Google News

ShareIT, Xender

These apps are frequently used for sharing large files among smartphone users.

Alternatives: Superbeam, Google Drive, Dropbox, SendGB

Club Factory and Shein

These are Chinese e-commerce apps famous for attractive deals on designer clothing.

Alternatives: Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, etc.

Virus Cleaner

As the name suggests, this is an anti-virus app for smartphones.

Alternatives: CCleaner, Norton Clean, Files by Google, Avast Antivirus

YouCam Makeup, Beauty Plus, Selfie City

These apps are specially used for clicking selfies with various face filters.

Alternatives: Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera, B612

Mi Video Call

One of the alternative apps for video calling.

Alternatives: Google Duo, Zoom, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp Video Call

Baidu Maps

This was a web mapping service application that offered satellite imagery, street maps, street view and indoor view perspectives.

Alternative: