China's Huawei awaits US Commerce nod on resuming usage of Google Android
Updated : July 02, 2019 11:01 AM IST
US President Donald Trump softened his stance on the Chinese tech giant and told G20 summit attendees that the United States will allow expanded sales of US technology supplies to Huawei.
US Commerce Department has not clarified if the decision affects Huawei's access to Google's Android mobile operating system and services.
