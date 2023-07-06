China releases its first open-source computer operating system to reduce dependency on US technology

Released on Wednesday, and based on the existing open-source Linux operating system, China's version was built by a community of about 4,000 developers, and is used in its space programme and industries such as finance and energy.

China has rolled out its first-ever homegrown computer operating system called OpenKylin, the state media reported, as the country steps up efforts to cut reliance on US technology.

"The OpenKylin 1.0 was developed by a group of Chinese companies led by China Electronics Corp, the country's largest State-owned comprehensive electronic information enterprise group," China Daily stated.

According to state media, which cited an industry report, the enormous operating systems market in China last year was valued 15.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion).

Developing an operating system independent of US technology has been an important goal for China's tech industry in recent years, with many companies and organisations having contributed to the development of the OpenKylin system.

Its most notable backer is the China Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team under the purview of the industry and information technology ministry, along with over 10 other software companies.

OpenKylin is said to contribute to the iteration and upgrading of the domestic operating system; ensure security in critical areas such as government affairs, finance, communications, energy, and transportation; and provide dependable fundamental software services to the country's IT industrial chain.

More than a dozen Chinese companies are trying to develop operating systems that could replace Microsoft's Windows and Apple's MacOS operating systems.

One such company, UnionTech Software Technology Co Ltd, has been developing what it calls the "Unity operating system".

(With inputs from Reuters)