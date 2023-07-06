CNBC TV18
China releases its first open-source computer operating system to reduce dependency on US technology

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 4:42:42 PM IST (Published)

China has rolled out its first-ever homegrown computer operating system called OpenKylin, the state media reported, as the country steps up efforts to cut reliance on US technology.

"The OpenKylin 1.0 was developed by a group of Chinese companies led by China Electronics Corp, the country's largest State-owned comprehensive electronic information enterprise group," China Daily stated.
Released on Wednesday, and based on the existing open-source Linux operating system, China's version was built by a community of about 4,000 developers, and is used in its space programme and industries such as finance and energy, they added.
