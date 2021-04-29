China readies Tencent penalty in antitrust crackdown: Sources Updated : April 29, 2021 11:01:35 IST Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd are China’s two biggest tech conglomerates, with market values of USD 776 billion and USD 642 billion, respectively. Tencent’s vast businesses include video games, content streaming, social media, advertising and cloud services. Tencent faces penalties for not properly reporting past acquisitions and investments for antitrust reviews. Published : April 29, 2021 11:01 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply