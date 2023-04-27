China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Huawei Technologies has teamed up with China's Shaanxi Coal Industry Co to pilot the intelligent coal mine technology in two places. Smart coal mine sensors monitor parameters like gas build-up, ventilation levels and flooding, and send an alert if any of these reach a dangerous level. Sustainability too has to be factored into the equation, going forward.

China is utilising 'smart' technology in order to improve its coal mines safety records. This is a part of China’s National Energy Administration push to protect its output as well as prevent frequent accidents and collapses. Huawei Technologies Ltd has teamed up with China's Shaanxi Coal Industry Co to pilot the intelligent coal mine technology in Xiaobaodang and Hongliulin.

How does this new technology work?

Smart mine sensors monitor factors like gas build-up, ventilation levels and flooding, and send an alert if any of these factors reach a dangerous level. The sensors are placed in the coal mines as well as carts and tools. They transfer data via 5G, which allows monitoring in real time by a central command.

The system has enabled Shaanxi to reduce the people working underground at the Xiaobaodang mine by 42 percent, while increasing the production levels. Miners are able work with robots that also monitor equipment, which includes sharp blades used to collect coal as well as centrally-controlled shearers.

India on digitising mines

Last month, state-owned Coal India said it has conceptualised a digital transformation programme that would "reimagine" its mining operations.

It said this move would help it achieve the one-billion-tonne target of coal production by FY26.

Also Read: This new technology uses bricks to store heat energy

It launched the 'Project Digicoal' as well as 'digital war room' to monitor and also assist the project at its Kolkata headquarters. With this, the project went live in seven Coal India mines. The project will help the mining operations of Coal India become future-ready, utilising digital solutions.

The company has roped in Accenture as the consultant to design and implement the project.

The company said the project would drive efficiency via a portfolio of Industry 4.0 digital solutions like drones for robust planning and surveying, digitisation of land records, etc.

The state-owned company accounts for more than 80 percent of the coal output domestically.

Apart from digitisation and safety, how can miners look at sustainability?

A McKinsey report had illustrated how every part of the economy needs to decarbonise in order to get to the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming pathway. Also, McKinsey, in a recent sustainability blog, said forecasts indicate that climate hazards like drought, heat, heavy precipitation will get more intense and frequent, increasing the physical challenges to mining operations.

The blog suggested five main actions for mining executives to effectively respond to the effects of climate change:

Introduce 'climate intelligence' to processes of decision-making, like capital allocation.

Perform end-to-end diagnostics of the effects of climate change on the business to get a clear idea of what assets need to be protected from physical climate change and which stand to lose or gain from decarbonisation.

"Mobilise the C-suite and the board to set ambitious climate targets that come from the top," the blog stated.

Shift to renewables that can lower the electricity costs of the mines and also reduce their volatility.

Engage via partnerships and reporting and other proactive measures like climate risk disclosures that will become more important as climate expectations mature, the blog added.

Also Read: India may be understating the impact of heatwave