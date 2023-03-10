China's cyber espionage activities surge in 2022, says report

The year 2022 saw a rise in global malware threats and cyber espionage, according to a report published by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. Adam Meyers, Senior Vice President, CrowdStrike, told CNBC-TV18 that China's cyberattacks do not just target intellectual property, but also information that can enable political, military, and diplomatic decision-making.

The report mentioned that China has dominated the cyber espionage landscape and was rated as one of the most active intrusion groups.

It also said the Chinese are targeting nearly 39 global industry sectors across 20 geographic regions that CrowdStrike tracks.

Adam Meyers, Senior Vice President, CrowdStrike, spoke with CNBC-TV18 and highlighted that cyber espionage is not just limited to the telecom and tech sectors but affects every industry and geographic region.

"We have seen cyber espionage very heavily in telecom and tech sectors. However, it depends on region. For example, in Central Asia, there is a lot of government targeting, in East Asia too, it is pretty widespread in things like real estate, aerospace. In South East Asia, they are targeting academia, energy, telecom, healthcare as well as defence. So, cyber espionage is a global problem, and it affects every industry and every geographic region," he said.

Moreover, Meyers said, China's cyber espionage activity is not just limited to stealing intellectual property, but they also target information that will enable political, military, and diplomatic decision-making.

"It is not necessarily a cybercrime issue when we are talking about China, this is espionage. So they are stealing intellectual property in many cases, but they are also stealing things that will enable political, military and diplomatic decision-making," Meyers added.

He further revealed that China's cyber espionage activity is also focused on gaining a competitive advantage in project bidding processes.

"Also, in the broader context, they are targeting industries or technology that they would like to steal and replicate. There are also espionage attacks where they are competing for projects. So, if there is a high-speed rail or telecom or infrastructure project that China is bidding on, then they would use espionage to get a competitive advantage in that bidding process," Meyers said.

Meyers also emphasised China's proficiency in targeting remote access tools and using multiple tools to conduct their espionage, including undetectable malware software.

"China is adept at conducting cyber espionage and is targeting non-English speaking nations," Meyers said.

The issue of cyber espionage is a critical one, and it is essential that businesses and governments take necessary measures to safeguard against such threats. As Meyers noted, it is a global problem, and cooperation among nations is crucial to effectively address it.

