Chennai breaks into top 5 list for digital payment transactions in 2022: Report

Bengaluru topped the list with 29 million transactions worth USD 65 billion, followed by New Delhi with 19.6 million transactions worth USD 50 billion, Mumbai with 18.7 million transactions worth USD 49.5 billion, and Pune with 15 million transactions valued at USD 32.8 billion.

Chennai has established itself as one of the leading cities for digital payment transactions in the country in 2022, according to a report by payment services firm Worldline India released on Tuesday. The city secured the fifth spot on the list, with a whopping 14.3 million transactions amounting to a total value of USD 35.5 billion.

Worldline India CEO, Ramesh Narasimhan, expressed his amazement at the progress made in the digital payments ecosystem in recent years and noted that the adoption of multiple payment solutions has been beneficial in realising the dream of a less-cash India.

"I am amazed every day to see the incredible progress we have made in the digital payments ecosystem over the past few years. The adoption of multiple payment solutions is a boon in our journey to realise the dream of a less-cash India," Narasimhan said.

"In 2023 and beyond, Worldline will continue to collaborate with our merchants, partner banks, fintechs, e-commerce players and invest in the technology and infrastructure needed to build a more inclusive and open financial ecosystem," he added.

The report also revealed that frequently visited physical merchant categories like grocery stores, restaurants, clothing and apparel, pharmacy, and household appliances accounted for over 43 percent of volume and about 40 percent of value across the country in 2022.

E-commerce space, gaming, utility, and financial services contributed to over 85 percent of transactions and 25 percent of value, while the education, travel, and hospitality sector accounted for 15 percent in volume and 75 percent in terms of value.

With inputs from PTI