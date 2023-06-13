Chennai-based dispute solution fintech Backspace Tech eyes global expansion in FY24

Backspace Tech's innovative flagship solution is the Unified Dispute Management (UDM) platform, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that is aimed at addressing every aspect of the chargeback process concerning both card and UPI transactions for issuers and acquirers.

Chennai-based fintech company Backspace Tech is making waves in the financial sector with its innovative disputes and chargeback management solutions. Founded in March 2022, the company has quickly gained a foothold for its unique approach to addressing the neglected issue of chargebacks faced by financial institutions in card and UPI transactions. For a young company, it has already set its sights on global expansion this financial year.

The idea for Backspace Tech was born out of the founders' previous entrepreneurial venture, Greazit, which aimed to transform the automotive service sector.

"Unfortunately, our efforts didn't yield the desired results, prompting us to reassess our strategy," Praveen Krishna Dev, Chief Executive Officer, Backspace Tech told CNBC-TV18.

"We discovered that the issue of chargebacks had been largely neglected, particularly from the standpoint of financial institutions concerning both card and UPI transactions. Vishwanath, our CTO with expertise in BFSI technology development, proposed the concept of Backspace in September 2020 ... After thoroughly finalising all necessary inputs, we officially launched Backspace in March 2022," Dev added.

A chargeback occurs when an issuing bank transfers funds from the merchant’s account to the customer’s account in response to a dispute escalated by the customer against the merchant.

In July that year, Backspace Tech raised $450,000 in pre-seed funding from a group of investors, including co-founders of fintech startup Ippopay, Mohan K, and Jai Kumar, and other angel investors.

Backspace Tech's flagship solution is the Unified Dispute Management (UDM) platform, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that is aimed at addressing every aspect of the chargeback process for issuers and acquirers.

"UDM is specifically engineered to seamlessly integrate into existing banking systems, enabling easy implementation and immediate digitisation of dispute handling capabilities. By leveraging complete automation, we empower UDM’s users to efficiently manage and respond to disputes, significantly reducing the reliance on manual processing and human labour, and allowing the operations team to shift their focus toward enhancing customer experience and retention," Dev said.

The company's business model is subscription-based, offering two categories — pay-as-you-go and enterprise. The pay-as-you-go model’s charges are based on the volume of chargebacks incurred by financial institutions each month, while the enterprise model provides self-hosted solutions with yearly renewals.

Dev said Backspace Tech also offers customisable solutions to its clients.

"Backspace Tech's UDM platform is built on a three-layered compliance structure, incorporating the requirements of regulators, card networks, and member banks. While the compliance requirements cannot be altered, Backspace Tech offers customisation options for member banks to suit their specific business policies and regulations," he said.

In terms of service support, Dev said Backspace Tech maintains constant touchpoints with its clients, ensuring compliance with the latest regulatory guidelines and providing technical support as needed. The company's role extends throughout the client's journey for as long as UDM is live in their system, he added.

Although Backspace Tech is relatively young — it has a total staff of 24 and growing — it has already attracted the attention of card networks and banks on the acquiring and issuing side for potential synergies. The company is in talks with these entities and plans to announce partnerships in the near future, Dev said.

Dev also sounded confident about Backspace Tech's business model, adding that the company does not have any direct competitors.

"Our chargeback management solution is unique in the market as it has no direct competitors. While there are some solutions in the service industry that primarily caters to merchants, our focus on providing a comprehensive solution for chargeback management sets us apart," he said.

Dev added that there is currently no global SaaS product dedicated specifically to chargeback management, further highlighting the unique position of Backspace Tech in the industry.

Dev said Backspace Tech has ambitious plans for the 2023-24 fiscal — the company aims to expand its reach worldwide by involving banks in the Asia Pacific region and entering new markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the UK.

"At present, our team comprises over 24 members; however, we anticipate raising our workforce to 50-70 within a year to sustain our growth and development endeavours," Dev added.