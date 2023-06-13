CNBC TV18
Chennai based dispute solution fintech Backspace Tech eyes global expansion in FY24

Chennai-based dispute solution fintech Backspace Tech eyes global expansion in FY24

Chennai-based dispute solution fintech Backspace Tech eyes global expansion in FY24
By Vijay Anand  Jun 13, 2023 5:44:47 PM IST (Published)

Backspace Tech's innovative flagship solution is the Unified Dispute Management (UDM) platform, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that is aimed at addressing every aspect of the chargeback process concerning both card and UPI transactions for issuers and acquirers.

Chennai-based fintech company Backspace Tech is making waves in the financial sector with its innovative disputes and chargeback management solutions. Founded in March 2022, the company has quickly gained a foothold for its unique approach to addressing the neglected issue of chargebacks faced by financial institutions in card and UPI transactions. For a young company, it has already set its sights on global expansion this financial year.

The idea for Backspace Tech was born out of the founders' previous entrepreneurial venture, Greazit, which aimed to transform the automotive service sector.


"Unfortunately, our efforts didn't yield the desired results, prompting us to reassess our strategy," Praveen Krishna Dev, Chief Executive Officer, Backspace Tech told CNBC-TV18.

