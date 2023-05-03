Shares of this US edtech company halve in a single session, courtesy ChatGPT

Chegg now expects to earn revenue between $175 million and $178 million for the current quarter, which is well below the consensus estimate of $193.6 million.

Shares of US-based online education company Chegg Inc. fell 48 percent on Tuesday after it said that ChatGPT is hurting its business growth.

CEO Dan Rosensweig spoke about ChatGPT's increasing popularity among students since March, which is impacting the company's new customer growth rate.

For the record, Chegg makes most of its money by offering students tools to create bibliographies, solve math problems and improve writing through a subscription service, for which it charges them $15.95 per month.

The company now expects to earn revenue between $175 million and $178 million for the current quarter, which is well below the consensus estimate of $193.6 million.

Chegg's commentary overshadowed an otherwise strong quarter where revenue came in higher than expectations. The outlook invited downgrades across the board with analysts cutting price targets citing the AI threat.

While the company is also developing its own AI product called CheggMate, which will help students with their homework, its impact is still uncertain. Incidentally, CheggMate is being built in collaboration with OpenAI, which develops ChatGPT.

“We don’t expect there to be any meaningful impact from CheggMate in FY23, believing any potential impact won’t show up until FY24 at the earliest,” said a Jefferies analyst in a note.

Chegg's commentary comes alongside IBM CEO Arvind Krishna's words that the company expects to pause hiring for roles it thinks could be replaced with artificial intelligence in the coming years.

Hiring in back-office functions — such as human resources — will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said in an interview. These non-customer-facing roles amount to roughly 26,000 workers, Krishna said. “I could easily see 30 percent (7,800) of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period.”

Chegg's shares, which tripled during the pandemic, fell below their IPO price of $12.50, ending regular trading at $9.08.

(With inputs from agencies.)