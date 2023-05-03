English
Shares of this US edtech company halve in a single session, courtesy ChatGPT

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 3, 2023

Chegg now expects to earn revenue between $175 million and $178 million for the current quarter, which is well below the consensus estimate of $193.6 million.

Shares of US-based online education company Chegg Inc. fell 48 percent on Tuesday after it said that ChatGPT is hurting its business growth.

CEO Dan Rosensweig spoke about ChatGPT's increasing popularity among students since March, which is impacting the company's new customer growth rate.
For the record, Chegg makes most of its money by offering students tools to create bibliographies, solve math problems and improve writing through a subscription service, for which it charges them $15.95 per month.
