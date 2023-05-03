Shares of this US edtech company halve in a single session, courtesy ChatGPT

2 Min(s) Read
Chegg now expects to earn revenue between $175 million and $178 million for the current quarter, which is well below the consensus estimate of $193.6 million.
Shares of US-based online education company Chegg Inc. fell 48 percent on Tuesday after it said that ChatGPT is hurting its business growth.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
CEO Dan Rosensweig spoke about ChatGPT's increasing popularity among students since March, which is impacting the company's new customer growth rate.
For the record, Chegg makes most of its money by offering students tools to create bibliographies, solve math problems and improve writing through a subscription service, for which it charges them $15.95 per month.