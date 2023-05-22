Check out the top offers on affordable Smart TVs in the Flipkart ‘Grand Home Appliances Sale’

The Flipkart ‘Grand Home Appliances Sale’ is live till May 25 offering some of the greatest deals on the best of TVs and other appliances.

The Flipkart ‘Grand Home Appliances Sale’ is live from May 22 till May 25. The e-commerce website is offering massive discounts on smart televisions, and 4K smart TVs from leading brands like Samsung, Sony, MI and more.

Here are some of the top deals to grab during the Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale.

Mi X Series 43-inch ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The 43-inch Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV from MI is available for Rs 26,999 on Flipkart during the sale with a 26 percent discount. Customers can get a 10 percent additional discount of up to Rs 1,000 on AU bank credit card transactions. For those with Citi bank credit cards, there is a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000 on EMI transactions.

An exchange offer is also available which provides a discount of up to Rs 16,900.

The Mi TV supports leading streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, etc. and it runs on the Google TV operating system.

Mi 4A

The Mi 4A 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart during the grand sale. The device supports all leading streaming apps. Customers can get a 10 percent additional discount of up to Rs 1, 000 on AU bank credit card transactions and a 10 percent discount of up to 2,000 is available on EMI transactions/payments made using Citi Bank credit cards.

There is also an exchange offer which can bring down the price of the TV by Rs 9,000.

OnePlus Y1 32-inch HD Ready Android TV

The OnePlus Y1 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Dolby and app support is available for Rs 12,999 during the sale. A 10 percent off up to Rs 2,000 is provided on Citi Credit Card EMI transactions, and an exchange offer can further cut the price by up to Rs 7,600.

The smart TV supports most popular streaming apps and boasts a sound output of 20W and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

KODAK 7XPro 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The mega 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) TV from Kodak is available at a price of Rs 18,249 during the sale. The TV features 40W Sound Output and a bezel-less Design. It runs on Android and supports all leading streaming apps.

Customers can get a 10 percent additional discount of up to Rs 1, 000 on AU bank credit card transactions. A 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000 on EMI transactions is available for Citi Bank credit card users.

If you have a TV you can exchange, then the price can be reduced by Rs 4,789.

Samsung TV HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV

The 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV is available for Rs 13,290 on Flipkart. Buyers can get an additional 10 percent off (up to Rs 2,000) on Citi Credit Card EMI transactions, and an exchange offer for a discount of up to Rs 11,000 is also available.

The smart TV supports all the top streaming apps and sports a bezel-less design. It also features a sound output of 20W and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.