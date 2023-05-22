Check out the top offers on affordable Smart TVs in the Flipkart ‘Grand Home Appliances Sale’

The Flipkart ‘Grand Home Appliances Sale’ is live till May 25 offering some of the greatest deals on the best of TVs and other appliances.

Here are some of the top deals to grab during the Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale.

Mi X Series 43-inch ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The 43-inch Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV from MI is available for Rs 26,999 on Flipkart during the sale with a 26 percent discount. Customers can get a 10 percent additional discount of up to Rs 1,000 on AU bank credit card transactions. For those with Citi bank credit cards, there is a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000 on EMI transactions.