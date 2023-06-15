Check out best offers from Apple Resellers on iPhones and MacBooks

Exciting offers on the iPhone 14, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro models and other products are available from the top Apple resellers.

Here’s good news for all Apple fans. Many authorised Apple resellers in India are offering great discounts on iPhones and MacBooks. If you are looking to own an Apple iPhone or to upgrade to the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max model it’s the best time to grab the gadget at a great discount.

Several Apple resellers like the Maple store, India iStore, and the Unicorn Store are offering massive discounts on some of the latest Apple products.

Here’s a look at the discounts offered on various Apple products

iPhone 14 Pro Max

On Maple Store, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at the cheapest price of Rs 1,32,905 for the 128GB variant at a five percent discount. Further, customers can also avail a cashback offer of up to Rs 3000 on HDFC Bank Cards and an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 6,000.

On the Unicorn store, the iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB) is also available for 1,32,905. Further, an additional cashback offer of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Cards and exchange offers are also available.

iPhone 14 Pro

On the Unicorn store, the iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) is available for the cheapest price of Rs 1,23,405. An additional cashback offer of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Cards and an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 6,000 can be availed by the customers.

iPhone 14 Plus

On the Unicorn store, the iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) is available for Rs 78,213. The customers can also get cashback offers of up to Rs 4000 on HDFC Bank Cards and Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 6,000.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 (128 GB) is available at the cheapest rate at the Unicorn store for Rs 68,714 along with a cashback offer of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank Cards. An Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 6,000 is also offered by Unicorn.

Offers on iPhone 13

The Unicorn Store offers the iPhone 13 for the lowest price at Rs 60,813. Further, a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 and an exchange offer is also available.

Offers on the 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip

The MacBook Air 13-inch with M1 chip is available at the lowest price on the Unicorn store for Rs 82,917. Further, a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 is available on HDFC Bank cards.

Offers on MacBook Air M2 Chip (256GB)

The MacBook Air with M2 chip, 256 GB storage, 8GB RAM and 30W adapter is available for the lowest price of Rs 1,05,499 on the Maple store. A cashback offer of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards and an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000 on Servify and Cashify are also available.