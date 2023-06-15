CNBC TV18
Check out best offers from Apple Resellers on iPhones and MacBooks

By CNBCTV18.COM Jun 15, 2023 8:55:29 PM IST

Exciting offers on the iPhone 14, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro models and other products are available from the top Apple resellers.

Here’s good news for all Apple fans. Many authorised Apple resellers in India are offering great discounts on iPhones and MacBooks. If you are looking to own an Apple iPhone or to upgrade to the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max model it’s the best time to grab the gadget at a great discount.

Several Apple resellers like the Maple store, India iStore, and the Unicorn Store are offering massive discounts on some of the latest Apple products.
Here’s a look at the discounts offered on various Apple products
iPhone 14 Pro Max
On Maple Store, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at the cheapest price of Rs 1,32,905 for the 128GB variant at a five percent discount. Further, customers can also avail a cashback offer of up to Rs 3000 on HDFC Bank Cards and an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 6,000.
