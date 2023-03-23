Cheaper internet and UPI helped boost India's online gaming industry, says founder of Loco and Pocket Aces

India's online gaming industry is experiencing exponential growth with an estimated $2 billion market size, which is projected to rise to $8.5 billion by 2027.

Anirudh Pandita, Founder of Loco and Pocket Aces, explains that the widespread use of mobile phones and cheaper internet, along with the advent of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), have boosted the Indian gaming landscape. Pandita further adds that both miracles he hoped for when he founded his first company, Pocket Aces, have been realised in India.

Rajat Bansal, CTO of Games 24*7, emphasises that the gaming industry is one of India's sunrise sectors, with gamers spending an average of eight and a half hours per week on games.

The number of gamers in the country is also expected to expand from 420 million in 2022 to hit 500 million by 2025. In fact, between 2017 and 2020, the country's gaming industry expanded at a CAGR of 38 percent, compared to eight percent in China and 10 percent in the US.

Bansal also highlights the importance of new technology such as 5G and Metaverse in the industry. The use of 5G technology will provide a fast and reliable network, allowing for the creation of immersive experiences that were previously unimaginable.

Nishu Goel, CTO of Junglee Games, adds that the penetration of mobile phones and high-speed internet, especially with 5G coming in, has resulted in huge tailwinds for the gaming industry.

Goel also emphasises the use of complex algorithms and matchmaking to create better games while ensuring that users always have fun while playing. The industry is also focused on responsible gaming and fair games, with algorithms and systems being built around random number generation to ensure a level playing field.