Can't figure out how to write a love letter on Valentine's Day? ChatGPT has you covered

Sixty-two percent of Indian adults surveyed said they plan to use AI to write their love letters this Valentine's Day, the highest among all the countries surveyed.
McAfee recently conducted research on the impact of AI on communication ahead of Valentine's Day. The report surveyed 5,000 people across nine countries and discovered that 78 percent of Indian adults surveyed were unable to distinguish between a love letter written by the AI tool ChatGPT and one written by a human being. The study highlights both the benefits and potential downsides of AI as tools like ChatGPT become increasingly prevalent.
Sixty-two percent of Indian adults surveyed said they plan to use AI to write their love letters this Valentine's Day, the highest among all the countries surveyed. Seventy-three percent of respondents also said they plan to use AI to improve their dating profiles. Despite the popularity of AI-generated love letters, 57 percent of the respondents said they would be offended if they found out the love letter they received was written by a machine.
According to McAfee, the most popular reason given for using AI as a ghostwriter was that it would make the sender feel more confident (59 percent), others cited lack of time (32 percent) or lack of inspiration (26 percent), while 14 percent said it would just be quicker and easier, believing they would not be found out.
However, the use of AI in communication also brings up new challenges, making it difficult to identify whether information received online is from a human or a machine. Seventy-six percent of Indian respondents admitted to having been "catfished", or pretended to be someone they're not online, and 89 percent of respondents have engaged in direct conversations with strangers on social media. Cybercriminals often take advantage of this vulnerability, attempting to steal personal information or money from their victims.
McAfee advises that to protect oneself from AI-generated text and online scams, it is important to be vigilant and scrutinise any texts, emails, or direct messages received from strangers. Some signs of AI-generated text include short sentences and repetitive language, and a lack of substance. The company also recommends never sending money or gifts to someone you haven't met in person and using privacy and identity protection technology to protect yourself from malicious links.
