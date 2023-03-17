Breaking News
NCLT approves merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank
ChatGPT Plus is now available in India with GPT-4 and other features

ChatGPT Plus is now available in India with GPT-4 and other features
By Pihu Yadav  Mar 17, 2023 4:53:15 PM IST (Published)

ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month. A subscription enables a customer to use ChatGPT even during peak usage hours, as well as to receive faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

OpenAI on Friday announced that ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access its premium features, is now available in India. 

"Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today," OpenAI said in a tweet.
GPT-4, the refined AI model released by OpenAI earlier this week, comes featured in the ChatGPT Plus subscription.
"We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning," the company said in a blog post.
Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.
Also Read: Microsoft-backed OpenAI takes AI to the next level with GPT-4 release
GPT-4, which is otherwise available to select users who sign up on the waitlist, outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.
OpenAI also said in its announcement that GPT-4 is 82 percent less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40 percent more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5 on its internal evaluations.
ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month.
A subscription enables a customer to use ChatGPT even during peak usage hours, as well as to receive faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.
However, OpenAI's website still offers a free version of ChatGPT, but with some restrictions like poor availability when demand is high, slower response speed and regular model updates.
(With IANS Inputs)
Also Read: Microsoft announces Copilot for Work, an AI-powered feature for the 365 app suite
