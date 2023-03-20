Breaking News
Credit Suisse shares down 60%
ChatGPT Outage: Users express concern after over an hour of downtime

By Pihu Yadav  Mar 20, 2023 4:56:26 PM IST (Published)

Although the cause of the outage is yet unknown, 82 percent of people who reported troubles indicated they were having issues with ChatGPT, 11 percent with login, and seven percent with the website.

ChatGPT is back online after several users took to social media to complain about the generative AI tool facing an outage.

Down Detector reported that the issues began at about 08:45 GMT and impacted people all across the world.
Although the cause of the outage is yet unknown, 82 percent of people who reported troubles indicated they were having issues with ChatGPT, 11 percent with login, and seven percent with the website.
The outage on chat.openai.com was listed as an incident today on the OpenAI status page.
An update was provided at 09:18 GMT stating that the company was looking into the matter.
Also Read: ChatGPT Plus is now available in India with GPT-4 and other features
The incident was rectified over an hour later.
Because of the downtime, some users expressed their dismay that those who pay the $20 monthly subscription fee for ChatGPT Plus are not receiving their money's worth, which lets them use the service even during peak usage hours — which is usually the reason for the website malfunctioning.
When we asked the tool if it had faced an outage, it said, “As an AI language model, I don't experience downtime like a website or server might. However, there may be occasional disruptions or delays in my responses due to technical issues, network connectivity, or maintenance work on the systems that host me.”
OpenAI recently introduced GPT-4 model on the platform, saying that the update is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.
OpenAI also said in its announcement that GPT-4 is 82 percent less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40 percent more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5 on its internal evaluations.
Also Read: ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector
